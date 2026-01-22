Barcelona beat Premier League clubs to signing of winger

Barcelona are unlikely to make any further additions to the first team squad during the winter transfer window, but they are making moves for the lower categories. One player that could soon be making the move to La Masia is Ajay Tavares, whom the Catalans have been following for some time.

Last month, it was reported that Barcelona had made a move to sign Tavares, who currently plays for EFL Championship side Norwich City. They have been desperate to keep hold of the talented winger, but given that clubs from the Premier League have also shown interest, it would be a difficult task.

In the end, it has proven too difficult for Norwich, and fortunately for Barcelona, they appear to have won the race. According to Sportitalia (via Sport), the La Liga leaders are in the final stages of closing a deal with Norwich, who have now opened the door for the 16-year-old to continue his career in Catalonia.

Tavares could join up with Barca Atletic upon arrival

Tavares predominantly plays as a left winger, but due to his size, pace and power, Barcelona could opt to utilise him as a centre forward. Right now, it is clear where exactly he will end up in the lower categories, although the report notes that he has chances to be involved with Barca Atletic during the second half of the season, despite only being 16 years of age.

It is a very smart tactic from Barcelona to put so much emphasis on strengthening their youth options. Their inability to fully operate in the transfer market due to their financial woes means that La Masia will continue to be relied upon, as it has been over the last 3-4 seasons. Tavares could be one of the beneficiaries of this, although his time in the first team would be quite far away yet.