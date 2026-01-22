Barcelona may have won at Slavia Prague on Wednesday, but the big news of the match was an injury to star midfielder Pedri. The 23-year-old was forced off on the hour mark, and he was pictured holding the hamstring area of the leg, which is a major concern for the Catalans.

Pedri has suffered a number of hamstring injuries over the last 3-4 years, and another one has befallen him. Given this history, there are fears that he could be out for a significant period of time, which would be the case if he were to have been diagnosed with a grade two or three tear.

However, MD say that Pedri’s injury “doesn’t look serious”. There is a chance that he has suffered a grade one tear, which would mean a few weeks out, but fortunately for Barcelona and their midfielder, that is believed to be the worst case scenario.

Medical tests will determine exact injury

Despite this, a clearer picture will not be known until Barcelona conduct further medical examinations, which they will do in the next 24 hours. It’s noted that Pedri was taken off before any more damage was done to his hamstring, but there is still a chance that he has suffered a tear.

Pedri’s injury comes at a difficult time for Barcelona. Gavi is still yet to return from knee surgery, and while Flick does have Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia, Marc Bernal and Marc Casado as options for the pivot positions, he will not be able to count on the Netherlands international for next week’s crucial Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen.

It remains to be seen how serious Pedri’s injury is, but if it is only a few weeks out for him, that would not be the worst outcome for Barcelona, given what it could have been.