Barcelona and Villarreal competing for €3m teenage starlet

Racing Santander are enjoying a fine season in Segunda, which they lead, and are pursuing a return to La Liga over a decade later. Clubs around Europe are starting to examine the talent on show at El Sardinero though.

Already star forward Jeremy Arevalo has been snapped up by Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, and the next to go could be young midfielder Sergio Martinez. The 18-year-old has appeared seven times in Segunda for Racing, and looked well at home at that level, and also featured three times in the Copa del Rey, including in their 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Barcelona and Villarreal competing for Martinez

According to Diario AS, both Villarreal and Barcelona are competing for his signature. Martinez is under contract until 2029, a deal he signed just last year, but a €3m release clause makes him affordable for a Liga giant. The Yellow Submarine would be keen to add him to Villarreal B in Primera RFEF, while Barcelona would give him a spot in their Barca Atletic side in Segunda RFEF, the same level he has played at five times for Racing B this season. Currently he is the highest-paid player in the affiliate side – his deal was signed after interest from Girona last summer.

Interest from abroad

A report from BILD is also referenced, which claimed in December that Martinez has admirers from abroad. The likes of RB Salzburg, Hoffenheim and Club Brugge are all following his development, and all three have a record of youth development.

In recent history, a Racing starlet has already made the switch to Barcelona, but things did not work out for Pablo Torre, who this summer moved to RCD Mallorca after several seasons of limited opportunities. Naturally there is a draw to moving to Barcelona, but they are heavily stocked in midfield, whereas Villarreal could be an easier path into La Liga.