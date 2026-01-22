Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has ruled out the exit of Argentina forward Thiago Almada. The talented playmaker has been short of minutes in the first half of the season, and has been linked with a departure in the winter transfer window.

Almada is seemingly unhappy with his lack of game time, as he attempts to make it into the Argentina World Cup squad. Palmeiras, Gremio and Benfica have all been heavily linked with a move for Almada, with talk Atletico would be open to a move if they were to get their money back, some €21m. Speaking ahead of their clash with Galatasaray on Wednesday, Alemany told Movistar+ (via MD) that a loan move to the Turkish club was ‘discarded’.

🇳🇬🤝 Victor Osimhen: "I like Atlético Madrid. I’ve always been a fan of Diego Simeone and I’ve met him a couple of times. They have a clear identity. Atlético are one of the best teams in the world." pic.twitter.com/8p7jwuWl4i — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 22, 2026

Alemany on transfer plans for January

However there is pressure to bring more numbers in this window, following four departures in the shape of Giacomo Raspadori, Conor Gallagher, Javi Galan and Carlos Martin. He was asked if any signings were close.

“You never know what’s happening with a transfer. The manager and I are very clear on what we need, what we want, the profile we’re looking for, and we’ve been working for some time to see if this difficult and hostile market gives us the opportunity to bring in one or two top-level players.”

“We have a very clear idea, agreed upon, discussed, and thoroughly reviewed with the ‘mister’ and his staff, and we’re going to follow that plan to the end. There are ten days left, and we’ll see what happens.”

What are Atletico Madrid looking for?

The priority, following the exit of Gallagher, is set to be a midfielder that can give Diego Simeone more options. Currently Johnny Cardoso, Pablo Barrios and Koke Resurreccion are the only natural options in the middle of the pitch, although Marcos Llorente can also play there.