Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Sporting Director rules out exit – wants ‘One or two top-level players’

Image via RTVE

Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has ruled out the exit of Argentina forward Thiago Almada. The talented playmaker has been short of minutes in the first half of the season, and has been linked with a departure in the winter transfer window.

Almada is seemingly unhappy with his lack of game time, as he attempts to make it into the Argentina World Cup squad. Palmeiras, Gremio and Benfica have all been heavily linked with a move for Almada, with talk Atletico would be open to a move if they were to get their money back, some €21m. Speaking ahead of their clash with Galatasaray on Wednesday, Alemany told Movistar+ (via MD) that a loan move to the Turkish club was ‘discarded’.

Alemany on transfer plans for January

However there is pressure to bring more numbers in this window, following four departures in the shape of Giacomo Raspadori, Conor Gallagher, Javi Galan and Carlos Martin. He was asked if any signings were close.

“You never know what’s happening with a transfer. The manager and I are very clear on what we need, what we want, the profile we’re looking for, and we’ve been working for some time to see if this difficult and hostile market gives us the opportunity to bring in one or two top-level players.”

Almada in action for Atletico Madrid.
Image via Eric Alonso/Getty Images

“We have a very clear idea, agreed upon, discussed, and thoroughly reviewed with the ‘mister’ and his staff, and we’re going to follow that plan to the end. There are ten days left, and we’ll see what happens.”

What are Atletico Madrid looking for?

The priority, following the exit of Gallagher, is set to be a midfielder that can give Diego Simeone more options. Currently Johnny Cardoso, Pablo Barrios and Koke Resurreccion are the only natural options in the middle of the pitch, although Marcos Llorente can also play there.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Mateu Alemany Thiago Almada

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News