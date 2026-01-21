Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is closer to staying at the club than he was last week. The exit of Xabi Alonso seems to have eased tensions at Valdebebas, and Vinicius now seems to be moving closer to a contract renewal at the club.

It was reported earlier on in the season that the Brazilian had let it be known to Los Blancos that while Xabi Alonso remained in charge, he had no intention of signing a contract renewal. The two parties have been in a stalemate in negotiations since last summer, with Vinicius demanding a salary on par with that of Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid, for their part, have intention of giving him one, but have maintained their previous offer, and the consistent line in the press is that they are keen to keep him. Vinicius has just 18 months left on his deal, and Los Blancos would have to consider a sale in the summer if no new deal is found.

Vinicius agent arrives in Madrid

As reported by Diario AS, Vinicius’ agent, Federico Pena has arrived in the Spanish capital. Shortly after Vinicius declared he wanted to stay at the club, following a man of the match performance against Monaco, and Pena was in the stands. He was keen to be close to his star client during a difficult time for him this week.

The intention of both Vinicius and Real Madrid is to sign a new deal, and Pena’s presence may speed up renewal talks.

The exit of Xabi Alonso

It was reported last week that Real Madrid expected to restart talks with Vinicius’ camp this month after the exit of Alonso, the two very much related. New manager Alvaro Arbeloa has made a concerted effort to ensure Vinicius feels both his love, and done his best to get the Bernabeu back on his side too.