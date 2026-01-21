Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth has had a curious career since arriving at the club, spending more of it on the bench last season than starting. That has led to no shortage of transfer talk, with the 30-year-old Norwegian keen to be a regular at this stage in his career.

In the summer, Newcastle United were linked with a move for him, and it was reported that Los Rojiblancos would consider accepting bids of around €30-40m. More recently, Juventus have seemingly enquired about a deal, either this month or in the summer, but those links have not gone any further.

Sorloth ‘very happy’ at Atletico Madrid

In the build-up to their Champions League clash with Galatasaray though, Sorloth was put in front of the media. He told Marca that he has no intentions of leaving the Metropolitano.

“I’m very happy. I think I show it on the pitch; I want to play, I want to compete. I’m very happy at Atletico and I want to stay here.”

Sorloth on improvement in recent games

His words come off the back of a better run in the side, where he has started five of their last six games. In three of those he has responded with goals. Sorloth was asked what the difference has been.

“It’s a combination. We signed a lot of players this summer. We needed those mechanisms, I’m better now, I’m getting into the box more and that makes it better for me. It’s a combination. I’m getting more minutes and the team is looking for me. I’m very happy with the run and I hope to continue like this.”

Julián Álvarez has scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists in 5 Champions League matches this season. He has scored in every game except the one against Arsenal. Tonight is his time to shine again. 🇦🇷🌟 pic.twitter.com/AVYAuz9FRc — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 21, 2026

So far this season Sorloth has eight goals and an assist in 26 appearances, of which 13 have been starts. With Julian Alvarez out of form in La Liga, Sorloth’s importance is on the rise, and his last two goals in La Liga have been worth four points to Diego Simeone.