Barcelona secured an important 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague in their Champions League clash on Wednesday, which kept alive their hopes of a top 8 finish in the league phase.

Joan Garcia – 6

Could do little to stop Slavia’s two goals, and he made a very important save early in the second half with the score at 2-2.

Jules Kounde – 5.5

Another difficult display from the defender, who continues to be far away from his best version. Once again, he was poor in defence, and he could soon find himself out of the team, with Joao Cancelo waiting in the wings.

Eric Garcia – 6.5

Barcelona’s best defender. He was strong in his duels, and made a vital interception late on to deny Slavia a way back into the contest.

Gerard Martin – 6

His move to centre-back started well, but in recent weeks, he has struggled in the position – this was another one of those occasions.

Alejandro Balde – 6

Did okay.

Frenkie de Jong – 8.5

A near-perfect performance from the Dutch midfielder. He ran the show, and he was unlucky not to score after a VAR check ruled out his effort for an offside that has barely that. The only negative was a late yellow card, which means he will miss next week’s match against FC Copenhagen.

Pedri – 6.5

An off-night for the Spaniard, but it was clear that he was not at 100%. Worryingly, he was forced off in the second half with a suspected hamstring injury.

Roony Bardghji – 6

He had a big chance in Prague due to Lamine Yamal’s absence, but he could not take advantage. He tried his best, but he was not effective.

Fermin Lopez – 8

Barcelona’s form man of 2026 does it again. He scored two good goals in the first half, with the second being a spectacular strike. He now has 10 goals and 10 assists this season across all competitions.

Raphinha – 6

Another that was not at his best. Started on the left, before being switched to the right in the second half, but he was poor in both positions.

Robert Lewandowski – 6.5

A bizarre night for the striker, who scored at both ends of the pitch. His own goal could have cost Barcelona, but he made up for it by making it 4-2 in the second half.

Substitutes

Dani Olmo – 7

His finishing was poor at the weekend, but he made up for it with a spectacular strike to give Barcelona a 3-2 lead in Prague.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Fantastic assist for Lewandowski’s goal.

Ronald Araujo – 6

Good minutes for the returning defender, who looked solid.

Marc Bernal – 6

More minutes in the legs for the 18-year-old.