Barcelona bounced back from their weekend defeat to Real Sociedad with an important win over Slavia Prague, with goals from Fermin Lopez (x2), Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski ensuring a 4-2 victory in the Czech Republic.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his reaction to the win. He praised Slavia, although he made it clear that he considered his side worthy winners.

“After the two goals conceded from set pieces, we came back and played well. It wasn’t easy to play today, it was very cold and Slavia played very well with transitions and dangerous balls. They were a very physical team. We improved a lot in the second half. We expected a difficult match, they had five weeks to prepare. Slavia is physical, dynamic, with strong players. We saw it from set pieces and it was difficult to defend. But we deserved the three points.”

Flick spoke glowingly on Fermin Lopez, who continued his excellent form in recent weeks with a first half brace.

“He’s a fantastic player. The decision was up to him and I’m happy because he stayed. He is a player who breathes and has the DNA of Barcelona. I really appreciate your game today.”

Flick: “I don’t know what exactly Pedri has”

Aside from the win, the big news from the match was an injury to Pedri, who left the pitch holding his hamstring. Flick was asked about the subject, although he admitted that he is currently in the dark.

“I don’t know what exactly he has. I don’t know how long he will be out. It’s not good news. Tomorrow we will see. Olmo came on and scored a goal. The substitution was a success and the fourth goal came at the right time. That’s very good.”