Barcelona are back on course for victory in their Champions League clash against Slavia Prague, having made it 3-2 at the Fortuna Arena.

Barcelona are without the services of Lamine Yamal for the visit to the Czech Republic, with him being suspended. And to make matters more difficult, the home side opened the scoring inside 10 minutes, after a corner from the right was flicked on to the back post for Slavia striker Vasil Kusej to bundle the ball home.

Barcelona grew into the game after that, and their reward was the equalising goal. Frenkie de Jong played in Fermin Lopez, who slammed home at the near post. Less than 10 minutes later, the Catalans would go ahead, and it was the 22-year-old that struck again. He collected the ball 25 yards out, and his effort was brilliantly curled into the corner of the Slavia net.

The home side equalised before half time, but Barcelona have now gone back ahead. Minutes after coming on for the injured Pedri, Dani Olmo collected the ball on the edge of the penalty area before curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

Soon after, Robert Lewandowski has surely made the win safe for Barcelona. Marcus Rashford did well to get to the by-line, and his cross was turned home by the Polish striker at the second attempt.

It has been a spectacle in Prague, but Barcelona will hope to see this one out in the remaining minutes.