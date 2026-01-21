Barcelona fell behind early to Slavia Prague, but two quick goals mean they had gone into the lead in this crucial Champions League clash at Fortuna Arena. However, the home side have now scored a second to make it 2-2 just before half time.

Barcelona are without the services of Lamine Yamal for the visit to the Czech Republic, with him being suspended. And to make matters more difficult, the home side opened the scoring inside 10 minutes, after a corner from the right was flicked on to the back post for Slavia striker Vasil Kusej to bundle the ball home.

Since then, Barcelona have grown into the game, and their reward is the equalising goal. Frenkie de Jong played in Fermin Lopez, who slammed home at the near post.

Less than 10 minutes later, Barcelona went ahead, and it was Fermin again. He collected the ball 25 yards out, and his effort was brilliantly curled into the corner of the Slavia net.

Furiously for Hansi Flick, his side have not been able to hang on until half time. Slavia’s second goal has once again come from a corner, with Robert Lewandowski heading past teammate Joan Garcia at the near post.

It has been a disappointing first half from Barcelona, whose defensive weaknesses have been exposed again. Flick may well turn to Ronald Araujo for the second period.