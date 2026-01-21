Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona fall behind inside 10 minutes in Prague

Barcelona need to win against Sparta Prague to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top 8 of the league phase, but they have fallen behind early on at the Fortuna Arena.

Barcelona are without the services of Lamine Yamal for the visit to the Czech Republic, with him being suspended. And to make matters more difficult, they will now have to come from behind, with the home side having scored inside the opening 10 minutes.

A corner from the right was flicked on to the back post, where Slavia striker Vasil Kusej was waiting to bundle the ball home. Barcelona had claimed a foul, but there was no such offence picked up.

Barcelona know that a victory would set them up very well to secure a top 8 finish next week, but as things stand, they will be forced to play in the dreaded Champions League play-off. However, they have time to reverse the result in Prague.

Tags Barcelona Champions League Slavia Prague Vasil Kusej

