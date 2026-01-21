WATCH: Barcelona fall behind inside 10 minutes in Prague

Barcelona need to win against Sparta Prague to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top 8 of the league phase, but they have fallen behind early on at the Fortuna Arena.

Barcelona are without the services of Lamine Yamal for the visit to the Czech Republic, with him being suspended. And to make matters more difficult, they will now have to come from behind, with the home side having scored inside the opening 10 minutes.

A corner from the right was flicked on to the back post, where Slavia striker Vasil Kusej was waiting to bundle the ball home. Barcelona had claimed a foul, but there was no such offence picked up.

A dream start for Slavia Praha 🤩 Vasil Kušej bundles the ball over the line with an unconventional finish, putting the home side 1–0 up against Barcelona 😅 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ENJPfpYqGb — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 21, 2026

🚨🇪🇺 BARCELONA HAVE GONE BEHING AGAINST SLAVIA PRAHA! Slavia Praha 1-0 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/lK3itYobnG — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) January 21, 2026

Vasil Kušej finishes from close range to stun Barcelona 😳 Every goal from every game available for FREE on The Golazo Show — right now CBS Sports Golazo Network via the CBS Sports app 📲 pic.twitter.com/ekiIVOJcyN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 21, 2026

Barcelona know that a victory would set them up very well to secure a top 8 finish next week, but as things stand, they will be forced to play in the dreaded Champions League play-off. However, they have time to reverse the result in Prague.