Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has bid a temporary farewell to the club, after his loan move to Girona was confirmed on Wednesday night. The veteran shot-stopper is keen to have more minutes in order to remain Germany’s number one for the World Cup, and with Joan Garcia firmly installed as number one at Camp Nou, decided to seek them elsewhere.

It appears Girona will only have to pay around 10% of his hefty salary in the loan deal until the end of the season, with ter Stegen foregoing some of his salary, and Barcelona covering the majority of it. Both clubs confirmed the deal on Wednesday night, with no buy option included.

Ter Stegen’s emotional farewell

Ter Stegen took to Instagram to bid farewell to the Barcelona fans, 11.5 years after he arrived in the Catalan capital.

Today is my last day this season with my teammates and the staff at FC Barcelona, and I truly have mixed feelings. So many memories and emotions are running through me right now. For nearly 12 years, this club, and especially this locker room, has been my home. A place where I’ve grown as a player and as a person, and where I’ve lived unforgettable moments. I feel deeply grateful and proud. I love this club, this city and this region. They carry a feeling inside me that will never fade. Your support over all these years has been incredible, thank you from my heart.

To the locker room: thank you for so many years shared, for the daily life together, the laughs, the battles and the respect. I carry you with me. I’ve had the immense honor of wearing the captain’s armband, something I will carry with me forever. Now my journey continues in Catalunya, and I’m really looking forward to what’s ahead. I wish you all the best for the rest of the season and hope to see many more trophies lifted. See you soon. 💙❤️

Balde: "Ter Stegen spoke with us this morning. For me, he's a role model. This stage will do him good to build confidence, and I wish him luck." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 20, 2026

Ter Stegen reduced to tears during goodbyes

On Tuesday night, Hansi Flick wished him well at Girona from Prague, with ter Stegen headed to Girona instead to complete his move. The 33-year-old said his goodbyes to his teammates at the training ground before Barcelona traveled, and MD say that emotions got the better of him, with a few tears escaping.

An uncertain future for ter Stegen

Barring any surprises, ter Stegen will be back in Barcelona in just six months’ time. He has a further two years left on his deal at the club, believed to be worth at least €25m, and until now, had shown no desire to leave. His family are still based in Barcelona, and without the motivation of a World Cup around the corner, ter Stegen may consider staying at the club, but it seems he will have to accept a back-up role in order to do so.