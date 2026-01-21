Father of Getafe player confirmed as fatality in tragic train accident in Andalusia

The death toll from the tragic train accident in Adamuz continues to rise in Spain, following the tragedy on Sunday night. One of those traveling on the night was the father of Getafe player Davinchi.

On Monday night, it was confirmed that two trains had derailed, one colliding with the first, in the area close to Adamuz, Cordoba. The accident, Spain’s biggest train tragedy in decades, has already claimed 42 lives, with dozens more still unaccounted for, and hundreds injured.

Father of Davinchi passes away in hospital

One of those traveling on Monday night was David Cordon, father of Getafe wide man Davinchi. Cordon had a successful career as a footballer himself, playing fo Ateltico Madrid, Sevilla and Recreativo de Huelva, the latter being where Davinchi began his career. He was also a European champion with Spain in 2001 and 2004 in beach football. Cadena SER say that he was traveling back from Madrid, after watching his son’s team at the Coliseum as Getafe lost to Valencia. Davinchi is currently recovering from a meniscus injury.

Lamentamos, profundamente, confirmar la noticia que nunca hubiéramos queríamos publicar. Nos invade el dolor por el fallecimiento de David Cordón Cano, padre de nuestro jugador “Davinchi” en el trágico accidente de Adamuz, Córdoba. Te conocimos hace siete meses y en poco… pic.twitter.com/JLBiJCL76Y — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 20, 2026

On Wednesday night, Getafe confirmed that Cordon had passed away after being taken to hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

Davinchi puts out message on social media

Following the news being made public, Davinchi took to social media to pay tribute to his father. He posted the following on his Instagram account.

“I know that the Lord of Sorrows and the Virgin of Love have you by their side, and together you will guide me throughout my life. You will fill me with strength in times of difficulty, and I will always remember what you so often told us: always happy and moving forward.”

“Everything I do in this life will always be for the brightest star in my sky. As someone once told me, “When the going gets tough, only the tough get going.” You were always a fighter, and you taught me that from the very beginning. That’s the greatest act of love I can do for you: to show you that I can do anything and that I’ll never give up. I love you, Dad.”

Davinchi, just 18 years of age, moved to Getafe this past summer after breaking into the Recreativo first team, following in his father’s footsteps, having also spent time in the Real Betis academy.