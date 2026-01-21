Former Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez and wife Victoria Triay have been accused of human trafficking and exploitation at a court in Versailles. The pair allegedly employed Colombian family without work permits or contracts.

The report comes from Paris Match, as quoted by MD, which says a Colombian family have filed a legal complaint against Hernandez and Triay. The family, consisting of a husband and wife and their three children, worked for the couple between September 2024 and November 2025, and did not register with social security for over a year. Some of the family arrived during that time and were allegedly given false Spanish identities that would have explained away the situation.

Workplace exploitation charge

The second charge is for exploitation, with some members of the family working between 72-hour and 84-hour weeks without a work permit. Their duties included security, childcare, cleaning and cooking, but their pay was made in cash, and no pay slips were provided. The accusation details that this demonstrates a deliberate effort to evade the law.

In addition, the family were made non-disclosure agreements, despite not having work contracts, preventing them from speaking about their employers. After November 2025, the family ceased working for Hernandez and Triay, and allege that they faced intimidation tactics to prevent them presenting a legal case.

Hernandez and Triay, as per his agent, are unaware of the accusations, and shocked upon finding out about them.

Lucas Hernandez’s career

Coming through the Atletico Madrid academy together with brother Theo Hernandez, and burst onto the scene as a sensation early on. After breaking into the French national team, Bayern Munich spent €80m on Hernandez, before making a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 for €45m. Hernandez remains Atletico’s second largest sale in their history, after only Antoine Griezmann, who joined Barcelona for €120m.