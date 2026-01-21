Do Real Madrid have a squad problem or a staff problem?

One of the key factors cited in Xabi Alonso’s departure was a disagreement with Real Madrid over who should be in charge of the fitness department while he was manager. While in the past, a fitness coach tended to remain in situ at a club, and was not necessarily deemed a major cog in the machine, their importance is fairly clear in this case.

During Real Madrid’s second Champions League triumph under Carlo Ancelotti, the return of fitness guru Antonio Pintus was credited with a major improvement in Los Blancos’ ability to peak at the right time of the season. After a trophyless season in 2023, Real Madrid again won a Champions League and La Liga double, before another trophyless campaign last year.

Meanwhile at Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez won the title in his first full season, but with injuries hampering his second year, they were eliminated from contention in the space of a few weeks. One of the gripes of the board, you guessed it, was the fitness of the squad, which they did not feel was up to scratch. In came Julio Tous, a club appointment, and it was followed last year by a Liga and Copa del Rey double.

So how much of it is down to squad, and how much of it is down to the fitness coaches? According to the studies, Pintus’ management saw Real Madrid clear 50 injuries for the season in three of the four seasons under Ancelotti. By the end of his tenure, relations had frayed, and Pintus was sidelined in the summer, with Alonso bringing in Ismael Camenforte.

Real Madrid, disappointed with the handling of the conditioning, insisted on Pintus’ return, reportedly the straw that broke the camel’s back, or Alonso’s contract. This season has not seen a dramatic improvement for Real Madrid from Pintus, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal all long-term absentees.

The latter two were also frequently injured under Pintus though. It’s also true that Real Madrid, competing at the maximum level across every competition, push their players harder than most sides. Others will point to the fact that Los Blancos have an ageing squad too, with the likes of Fede Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham rarely rotated, through choice or lack of trust in others. Alonso advocated for another central midfielder and another central defender last summer.

At Barcelona, Xavi was outspoken in his final season about what he felt was a short squad, feeling his side needed reinforcements to compete properly. Beset with injuries, the ability to rotate might have kept the likes of Pedri, Gavi or Ronald Araujo in better shape. Ultimately, neither of Spain’s big two have a consistently good injury record over recent years, and neither have what their managers have regarded as perfectly rounded squads. Pointing to the issue without one of the two is a multimillion business.