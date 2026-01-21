Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has confirmed that his celebration against AS Monaco was a response to reports about his life off the pitch. The Englishman grabbed his sixth goal of the season against the French side, in an emphatic 6-1 win.

Bellingham was one of the players targeted most accutely by the Real Madrid fans last Saturday, when they whistled a number of players. Along with Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior, he has been cast as one of the stars most responsible for a breakdown in relations with previous manager Xabi Alonso, having also said that he was 100% behind him just days before Alonso’s sacking.

After the Monaco game, he spoke to TNT Sports, and explained that he did not feel the reaction of the crowd against Levante was helpful.

“To finally win with conviction. We did it a couple of weeks ago against Betis, but this felt different. We started the game with the right intensity, we dominated the game, obviously to put us in a better position to qualify in the top eight is always nice.”

“It’s a little bit different, yeah. I’ve always said the fans are entitled to their opinion, to save up to come to Real Madrid games, they can say what they want. I don’t think it’s always very helpful, for the team, for individuals, speaking from experience now. But they are entitled to their opinion, we have to react, like the way we’ve reacted the last two games. Today is the kind of performance we want to see, for the fans, also for ourselves, if we want to win things.”

Bellingham on Vinicius’ performance

Vinicius on the other hand has been whistled consistently by the Bernabeu for the last three home games, but put in his best performance of the season against Monaco, finishing with three assists and a goal.

“He looked sharp, every time he got the ball he looked dangerous. But for me, there is never any doubt when he gets the ball. He’s a player that thrives on love, you can see today when the atmosphere changes towards him, he goes up leaps and bounds in his game. He becomes more joyful to watch and to play with, more carefree.”

“I think that’s the pressure the whistles put on a player. It seems like he’s freed from those shackles a little bit.”

It was put to Bellingham that Real Madrid are now second in the Champions League table, and just a point off Barcelona in La Liga.

“It’s funny how things change isn’t it? Just a few days… It’s very fickle sometimes. Things go up and down. The key is to remain neutral through it, there are times you feel on top of the world, and you have to keep telling yourself to do more. There are times when it feels like the world is on your shoulders, and you just have to tell yourself to keep going. I’m sure it will continue like that in my career, and those of my teammates, but it’s nice to be on a bit of an up.”

Bellingham on his celebration – ‘You can moan and cry, or…’

Following his goal, Bellingham appeared to mimic downing a load of drinks. He confirmed in not so many words that it was a response to reports from popular streamer Inaki Angulo that Bellingham has been seen enjoying the Madrid nightlife too often.

“Well you know, people say a lot of things. It feels like anyone now can get in front of a camera and say what they want with no evidence. But there’s two ways you can take it, you can cry about it, moan or send a lawyer, or you can just roll with it.”

“So it was a bit of a joke back to the fans, they can say what they say, I know my personal life, I know what I give to the game, and what I try and give to the team. It’s all outside noise, it doesn’t matter.”

Bellingham will be keen to continue his form into the coming games, having struggled to find his groove under Alonso. Under Alvaro Arbeloa, he has been playing very much as part of a midfield three, but got into quality goalscoring positions twice against Monaco. In total, he has 10 goal contributions in 25 appearances this season.