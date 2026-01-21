Barcelona’s hunt for a new star up front is not mutually exclusive with the exit of Robert Lewandowski this summer. The Polish veteran will only be offered a new deal under certain conditions though.

The Blaugrana have made the number nine spot their priority for the summer, and depending on their finances, will look to make a major move – Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is their first choice, but any move hinges on Los Rojiblancos being open to negotiations. They have also been in talks with free agent Dusan Vlahovic.

Barcelona present conditions of stay to Lewandowski

For his part, Lewandowski has declared that he is no hurry to make a decision on his future, and both club and player are seemingly putting off a final decision until the end of the season, when there will be a better understanding of where both stand. Sport say that the ball is in Lewandowski’s court though.

The Catalan giants still feel he could be a useful option for the first team as he turns 38 in August, but that he will have to accept a reduced role, primarily as a substitute. The other condition for a new deal to be agreed is for Lewandowski to slash his wages in half.

It is worth noting that La Liga have recently altered their rules to accept reduced terms into the salary limit for players over the age of 36 of up to €3m; previously only 10% reductions would have been accounted.

Lewandowski has other options

Lewandowski is being courted by other teams too. Chicago Fire have reportedly make a play for Lewandowski, while Saudi Arabia and Fenerbahce have both been linked to the veteran striker too. The fact he is settled in Barcelona with his family is expected to be a factor, and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is seemingly interested in bringing him in too.