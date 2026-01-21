Arsenal the latest side to take consider Julian Alvarez move

Whether Atletico Madrid are open to selling him or not, the noise surrounding the future of Julian Alvarez continues. The Argentine forward is the centrepiece of Atletico’s team for the coming years, in spite of poor form this season, but a number of giants are circling.

Barcelona’s appreciation for Alvarez is well-documented, and if they have the money to go for a forward, then Alvarez is reportedly their priority – although that remains a large question mark. In the face of consistent links, President Enrique Cerezo has declared he is not for sale. Following fresh talk around Alvarez, this week it was revealed that Chelsea would consider a move for Alvarez were he to be on the move in the summer.

🚨 Enrique Cerezo: “Signings? There’s still time. We will not sign players just for the sake of signing them. Anyone who arrives has to be better than what has left. Short squad? Yes, but as I said, there’s still time until February 2. There’s still time to bring someone in.” pic.twitter.com/UFMIMcSuPo — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 21, 2026

Arsenal would consider move for Julian Alvarez

It has now been revealed by David Ornstein on Sky Sports News that Arsenal are another side who hold an interest in the World Cup-winner. He explains that Alvarez was considered as an option before they signed Viktor Gyokeres last summer. If there were to be exits in the Arsenal forward line next summer, than the Gunners would look for another forward, and Alvarez could be a potential option.

🚨 @David_Ornstein on potential future incomings: “Arsenal were considering Julian Alvarez in the summer, his name came up. You could see that sort of player coming into Arsenal. If there’s going to be outward manoeuvring, then there is definitely scope for an arrival [in… pic.twitter.com/Bx6MFsDU9p — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 21, 2026

Concerning noise for Atletico Madrid

Alvarez himself has been quick to declare that he is happy at the Metropolitano, but the amount of talk about his future is certainly coming from somewhere, and that will be a concern for Los Rojiblancos. In the summer, his agent did little to play down talk of a move to Barcelona. There has been some suggestion that Atletico could negotiate a new deal for Alvarez this season, despite his current one running until 2030.

This has not been helped by the fact that Alvarez has not scored since November in La Liga, a run of nine games. He has scored in the Copa del Rey and Champions League in the interim, but his form has been underwhelming this season.