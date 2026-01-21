Alvaro Arbeloa – ‘I don’t think Mbappe and Vinicius should tire themselves out pressing’

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has proffered their 6-1 win over AS Monaco as evidence that his side need the fans on behind at the Santiago Bernabeu, following an emphatic debut for him in the Champions League. Los Blancos moved onto 15 points with five wins from their seven games, and were in excellent shape, after being whistled by the crowd on Saturday against Levante.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Vinicius Junior, who finished the match with three assists and a goal. Arbeloa called it a ‘perfect night’ for him. There were eyebrows raised when Vinicius did not celebrate with the crowd, but instead ran to hug Arbeloa after his goal.

“What I was saying is what we saw today: when he’s happy, he’s the player unbalances a defence most. We need him. I’m so happy for him, and he deserves it. His hug is a hug for all of Real Madrid, a hug from his teammates and the support of the Bernabeu. We’ve shown him our support in difficult times. It’s been a perfect night for him and for everyone at the Bernabeu. I told him the same thing I’ve said here: I need him to be happy and enjoying himself, and he has my full support and is almost obligated to show all the football he’s capable of,” he told Marca.

Arbeloa was further asked about the odd whistles that still persisted for Vinicius.

“I don’t know about that particular play, but I saw a Bernabeu crowd fully behind all its players. Everyone ran hard, Fede and Cama played in unnatural positions, and everyone put the team above personal interests. It was a great night for everyone.”

‘Kylian and Vini shouldn’t tire themselves out pressing’

He would go on to explain that the credit should be for the fans as well as the players, feeling their support was reciprocated by the players on the pitch.

“This is a victory for the players, it belongs to the lads, the medals are for them and for the Bernabeu crowd. If we want to win things, we need them. I think tonight has shown that Real Madrid is better when the Bernabeu is on their side. Many of us have experienced it and we know what the Bernabeu means. Very happy.”

One of the primary question marks over Vinicius and Mbappe under Xabi Alonso was their defensive work. Arbeloa noted that he did not want them to waste their energy pressing.

“Whenever the team is compact, they’re the first ones to press. I think both Kylian and Vini are putting in the effort, but I’m not going to lie to you. I don’t think they should tire themselves out behind the midfielders; I want them fresh.”

‘The players have welcomed me warmly’ – Arbeloa

In terms of his own start to life as manager, Arbeloa said that his players had understood the essence of Real Madrid.

“I’m fine, thanks to everyone. I became a coach to help the players and bring out the best in each of them. I need them happy, and that way we’ll definitely be able to fight for everything.”

“[The players] have welcomed me warmly and are helping me. They understand perfectly what Real Madrid is all about. Real Madrid is about passion, character, fans, and hard work.”

Brahim Diaz’s return from AFCON

Meanwhile Arbeloa is set to get Brahim Diaz back from international duty, following his heartbreaking penalty miss in the final that Senegal went on to win. Arbeloa said that Brahim was a large part of the reason Morocco were in that position.

“He’s had an exceptional tournament, and if they reached the final, it’s largely thanks to him. I’m eager to give him a hug; he’s a very capable young man and can adapt to several positions. His teammates are also eager to give him a hug.”

Los Blancos travel to La Ceramica this weekend to face Villarreal, where they will have the chance to return to the top of the table before Barcelona play on Sunday. Arbeloa will be looking for a third straight victory.