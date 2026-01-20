Saudi Arabia contact Real Madrid over Vinicius Junior availability

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has been the headlines plenty this season, following his public spat with Xabi Alonso, and more recently becoming a target of the Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. His future remains a narrative rumbling on in the background too.

Vinicius has just 18 months left on his deal, and there has been no serious movement on a new contract. An agreement had reportedly been reached last year, but his agents have raised the price, and Real Madrid have not been willing to shift from their position. Talks are set to resume in the summer, but there has been a suggestion that Alonso’s exit could facilitate negotiations.

Real Madrid receive calls from Saudi Arabia

The latest is that a Saudi Arabian side has contact Real Madrid about his availability, with a budget of around €230m – a world record fee. Indykaila reports that Saudi clubs have been informed that Vinicius is not for sale in the January transfer window as a result.

That of course raises the question over whether he might be available for a move in the summer. The word from the Spanish capital has been that if Vinicius does not sign a new deal in the summer, Real Madrid will look to cash out to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

Vinicius’ relationship with the Santiago Bernabeu

After Vinicius was whistled by the Bernabeu on Saturday, it was reported that Real Madrid have not altered their stance on his future, and that their contract offer remains in place. Los Blancos have always professed a desire to keep Vinicius publicly, and he has always maintained his desire to stay. There is little doubt that the relationship is coming under increasing strain, one that perhaps requires an upturn in form for some relief.