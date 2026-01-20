Real Madrid were impressive in a 6-1 thumping of AS Monaco in the Champions League, a result and performance to kickstart the Alvaro Arbeloa era.

Thibaut Courtois – 5

Made two or three good saves in the first half, but shares the blame with Dani Ceballos for AS Monaco’s only goal, with a bizarre pass with too much pace in his own box.

Fede Valverde – 8

It’s true that Monaco got in a couple of times down his side in the first half, but Valverde’s swift thinking layed on a nice opener for Kylian Mbappe, and he did the same for Jude Bellingham in the second half. Characteristic of a performance where he was squeezed Monaco in the second half, and played forward well.

Raul Asencio – 5

Found himself chasing Folarin Balogun and Aleksandr Golovin in the first half, with Real Madrid looking shaky at the back. Withdrawn at the half.

Dean Huijsen – 7

Something like his best in the second half. Stepped in expertly to help setup Franco Mastantuono’s goal, after shaky moments in the first period. Grew as the game went on.

Eduardo Camavinga – 8

Magnes Akliouche had little joy on his side, and he could almost have this rating for his genius flick in the build-up to Real Madrid’s second. His quick feet opened it up, and led to a decisive goal. The Frenchman was otherwise competent.

Jude Bellingham – 7

Probably the least showy of their attacking talents, Bellingham was workman-like in midfield for much of the game. As things opened up, he began to get more joy and space, as shown by his very well taken goal to round off the win.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6

Struggled to put out the fires in the first half, as his teammates looked to press more aggressively. Little to do in the second period as a central defender.

Arda Guler – 7

Hit and miss in his 77 minutes on the pitch. Saw a couple of attacks break down at his feet in the first period, but played a wonderful first-time pass for Vinicius in the second goal. Also saw Monaco midfielders run off him on a number of occasions in the first period. With more contact with the ball, improved in the second period.

Franco Mastantuono – 7.5

A strong performance for Mastantuono in his second start for Arbeloa. Found Valverde inside for the opener, and authored a sharp finish to get on the scoresheet in the second period. Aggressive without the ball, agile and direct with it, his best performance since his sports hernia injury.

Kylian Mbappe – 8

Opened the scoring with a tremendous finish, and then notched a second with ease before 30′. Drifted in and out of the game in the second half, but had some very nice moments getting on the ball deeper.

Vinicius Junior – 9

The best player on the pitch. A hat-trick of assists if we count the own goal, and his own strike was a thunderbolt. Moved inside nicely, linked the attack and positioned himself well for the counters, with Monaco bleeding heavily on their right. Decisive.ç

Substitutes:

Dani Ceballos – 7

Really tightened up the Real Madrid press in the second half, and was involved in two goals, winning the ball back for one. Unfortunately, he is docked marks for trying to slip the ball around Jordan Teze inside his own box, which led to a goal.

Dani Carvajal – 6.5

Little to report for Carvajal, who came on with the game done.

Fran Garcia – 6.5

Had one nice move going forward, but otherwise unremarkable.

Dani Meso – 6.5

On for his debut, played seven minutes and he could hardly have wished for a better backdrop.