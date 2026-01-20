Hansi Flick discusses Marc-Andre ter Stegen exit and Pedri fitness ahead of Barcelona-Slavia Prague

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has wished Marc-Andre ter Stegen well, as the announcement of his departure nears. He also discussed their form and the fitness of Pedri and Raphinha ahead of their Champions League clash with Slavia Prague on Wednesday night.

Ter Stegen is set to complete a loan move to Girona in the coming days, after an agreement was reached. Girona will pay only around 10% of his salary, with the 33-year-old seeking a regular starting spot that Joan Garcia has stood in the way of. Flick wished the Barcelona captain well for the second half of the season, with ter Stegen in Girona rather than Prague to complete the move.

“Is it confirmed yet? Did Balde confirm it? (laughs). This morning Marc told us he’s going to Girona. He’s a great goalkeeper and we wish him all the best. He’s a magnificent goalkeeper and he needed to play to be able to go to the World Cup this summer,” he told MD.

Flick: "Slavia are a team that want to attack and have the mentality for it. I have no doubts that it will be a tough match, this is the Champions League. Tomorrow it will be important to stay well focused on the transitions." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 20, 2026

‘It was one game, and we played well’ – Flick on Real Sociedad loss

Barcelona are coming off their first lost in 11 matches, and their first La Liga defeat since October, after Real Sociedad ran out 2-1 winners at Anoeta. Flick seemed unconcerned by the loss though.

“I think we still have a lot of potential. We try to improve in every match. We are a very young team and everyone still has the potential to reach a higher level. In the end, it was just one game, and we played at a good level, which is what I wanted to see. We have confidence in what we do, and we played a good game.”

Pedri and Raphinha fitness

Flick will be without Ferran Torres due to a hamstring injury, and Lamine Yamal has been left at home, as he is suspended for the clash. The Blaugrana have been boosted by the return to the squad of Raphinha though. Roony Bardghji is the obvious replacement for Lamine Yamal on the right, if not Raphinha.

“He’s played very well in the matches he’s played. When he’s been on the pitch, he’s performed very well. His position isn’t easy because it’s the position Lamine plays. We’ll see if he plays tomorrow. I hope Raphinha can play tomorrow.”

Another concern was Pedri, after he received a red card challenge from Carlos Soler in the closing stages at Anoeta. Flick felt that Pedri would be good to go though.

“I asked him after the game and he said he was fine after the hard tackle from Carlos Soler. He and Frenkie are playing at a top level.”

Barcelona are in desperate need of three points to have any hope of making it into the top eight in the Champions League, and with it securing a bye to the Round of 16. Currently they sit in 15th spot with two games to go, and are two points out of the top eight places. In their final game, they host Copenhagen at Camp Nou.