Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is poised to leave the club 11.5 years after arriving in Catalonia. It will be a temporary loan deal to nearby neighbours Girona, but the 33-year-old will don a different shirt for the first time in over a decade.

Ter Stegen has been heavily linked to Girona for the past month, as he comes round to the idea of a loan move in order to get more game time to aid his bid to be Germany’s number one at the World Cup this summer. He is not traveling with the rest of the Barcelona squad to Prague for their Champions League clash as he completes a move to Girona until the end of the season.

Financial details of ter Stegen deal revealed

The deal is expected to be announced last week, with Girona looking for competition for Paulo Gazzaniga. The Argentinian has struggled at times this season, and Croatian shot-stopper Dominik Livakovic is set to end his loan move. Radio Catalunya say an agreement has been finalised, and that Girona will pay just 10% of ter Stegen’s hefty salary. That amount his expected to be between €1.2m and €1.7m.

It is expected that ter Stegen will also waive some of his salary in order to make the move happen, although Barcelona will continue to pay the majority of it. The veteran goalkeeper bid farewell to the club staff and the rest of the players on Tuesday morning.

🚨 There's a clause in Marc-André ter Stegen's loan move to Girona FC that prevents him from facing FC Barcelona. [@esport3] pic.twitter.com/FmXnTHUBvC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 20, 2026

Ter Stegen’s uncertain future

On Monday, Barcelona were linked with a move for Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro as potential competition for Joan Garcia, but ter Stegen is still under contract until 2028. He is unlikely to command a similar salary elsewhere, meaning an exit is difficult, besides the fact that ter Stegen until this point has shown no inclination to leave the club permanently. The loan move seems clearly motivated by a desire to play at the World Cup, but the switch to Girona allows him to stay close to Barcelona for family reasons, a priority for him.