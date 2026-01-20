Dro Fernandez exit down to lack of Barcelona offer

Barcelona look set to lose midfielder Dro Fernandez, as the 18-year-old seeks a move elsewhere this January. The talented has reportedly made his mind up on an exit from the club, although it is not clear exactly where his destination will be.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all thought to be interested in Dro, who made his debut earlier this season under Hansi Flick, with the latter cited as the most likely landing spot. Flick was deeply unhappy upon finding out the news, and made as much clear during his press conference on Saturday. The reasons for his exit given were that he did not see a path forward to first-team football, with Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo playing in his preferred position.

🚨 Marc-André ter Stegen will not travel to Prague for tomorrow's Champions League game. The goalkeeper has permission from the club to complete his loan move to Girona FC. [@sergisoleMD] 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/dh0vUSIn3A — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 20, 2026

Barcelona had not made renewal offer to Dro

Dro has 18 months left on his deal, and it was said that Director of Football Deco had been trying to renew his deal, which has a €6m release clause in it. Whichever club he joins is set to pay out that clause and offer him a lucrative deal. Sport report that Dro’s agents had received word from Deco that they intended to give him a wage rise. That was as far as things went though, and with no offer on the table from Barcelona, Dro’s head was turned by other proposals. Given his frustration with the situation, Flick is unlikely to be pleased to learn Barcelona could have done more to retain him.

Barcelona seeking €10m fee for Dro

The Catalan daily go on to say that Barcelona have told Dro’s agents that they do not want the deal to involve the payment of his release clause, and would rather negotiate an exit. They are seeking a €10m fee for him this January.

The Blaugrana are acting from a point of weakness in the negotiation though, and will need to play on the sentimentality of Dro and his agents in order to do so. There is no motivation for any club involved to do anything more than pay his release clause.