Barcelona and Chelsea in pursuit of Julian Alvarez in summer of 2026

Barcelona appear to have settled on a course of action for the coming summer, as they look to establish their priorities. Originally it was thought that the Catalan giants would look to address their issues in their backline, but it seems the majority of their budget will be directed towards a number nine.

What seems an almost inevitable departure for Robert Lewandowski in the summer means Barcelona will be left with only Ferran Torres as a regular option for the position next season. Torres himself is out of contract in 18 months. Both Sport and MD say that Barcelona’s priority in the summer will be an established number nine, and not a project.

🚨 JUST IN: Negotiations are back on track for 18-year-old talent Hamza Abdelkarim to FC Barcelona. [@FabrizioRomano]🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/urimIlaU59 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 19, 2026

Reports recently have said that the Blaugrana are in contact with Dusan Vlahovic, who is a free agent in the summer, but it is not yet clear whether the Serbian is considered a top option, after several years of struggles at Juventus. Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong is also on their radar, but he would appear to be more of a project, having only made his La Liga debut in 2025.

🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Galatasaray have made an official offer to sign Thiago Almada on loan! [🎖️: @yagosabuncuoglu] pic.twitter.com/QzAIxSS3gu — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 19, 2026

Barcelona will pursue Julian Alvarez if they make 1:1 rule

One player who continues to be linked to Barcelona is Julian Alvarez. Director of Football Deco is keen on a nine that can help connect play, but also has a goalscoring instinct, and Alvarez fits the bill. Sport say that if Barcelona move back within their salary limit, then they will pursue Alvarez as their top target.

Chelsea also interested in Alvarez

Alvarez has also reportedly opened the door to a move back to the Premier League. Matteo Moretto reports that there are large sides interested in Alvarez, and a move of around €100m could be possible. One of the sides that has enquired about Alvarez are believed to be Chelsea.

"HAY CLUBES IMPORTANTES QUE YA PREGUNTAN POR JULIÁN ALVAREZ" 💣 El mercado de fichajes del Atlético de Madrid en un futuro cercano… viene movido 👀@MatteMoretto #DAZNTRANSFER pic.twitter.com/LrxGyU6Jfy — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) January 19, 2026

This is not the first time that Alvarez has been linked with a move away from the Metropolitano, but he has declared that he is happy at the club, and Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has also said they have no intention of selling him.