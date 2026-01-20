Arsenal trying to ‘tempt away’ 19-year-old Real Madrid defender

Real Madrid’s academy was called the best in the world on two occasions by manager Alvaro Arbeloa last week, and increasingly, clubs from around Europe are starting to look at La Fabrica as a potential area to target. The latest to be on the radar is defender Victor Valdepenas.

The 19-year-old defender made his debut earlier this season under Xabi Alonso, starting against Alaves in a 2-1 win for Los Blancos. Valdepenas has otherwise been part of what was Arbeloa’s Castilla side until last week, playing 16 games in the third tier, scoring once and assisting once in 12 starts. Pacy and direct, Valdepenas can play in both central defence and at left-back.

Arsenal hoping to tempt away Valdepenas

Valdepenas has a contract until 2029, meaning Real Madrid are very much in control of his future, but The Athletic say Arsenal are hoping to tempt him away from the Santiago Bernabeu. It is not the first time the Gunners have been linked to Valdepenas, with several stories emerging in the summer. Borussia Dortmund have also been strongly linked with him, but so far he and Real Madrid have been keen to continue his development at Valdebebas.

Valdepenas’ path to the first team

After being called out by Alonso for his defending during Alaves’ goal, he has not returned to the first team since. The Basque manager did reportedly apologise to Valdepenas, and talked up his performance in the following press conference.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger out of contract in the summer, there could well be an opening in the senior squad in central defence, but one he will have to compete for with Joan Martinez. The latter has been earmarked for a future in the senior side already. At left-back, new signing Alvaro Carreras is firmly installed, and Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy are both in Valdepenas’ path again. Their futures are not certain, but the chances are only one will move on.