Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has blamed ‘campaigns’ against the club and the president for the whistles that Florentino Perez received during their clash against Levante on Saturday. it was the first time in a decade that such blatant discontent was publicly shown by Real Madrid fans against Perez.

Chants of ‘Florentino, resign’ were also heard at one point during the game, amid the players being heavily whistled by the Bernabeu too. After the match, Arbeloa claimed that those who were whistling his president were ‘not Real Madrid fans’. He was asked if some Real Madrid fans might take offence to his words.

“I’ll repeat what I said the other day. As a former youth player, as a player, and especially as a coach, I have immense respect for the fans and their right to express themselves however they see fit. Booing weakens the team, weakens Real Madrid. I know there are campaigns to weaken Real Madrid and I know who’s behind them. They’re not going to fool me.”

Asked to elaborate on who was behind the campaigns, Arbeloa was unwilling to divulge what he knows.

“You are the journalists. I am the Real Madrid coach and I am focused on the match against Monaco. My goal is to play the best possible game and keep improving. That’s where I’m putting all my energy and enthusiasm.”

‘The Bernabeu is fair’ – Arbeloa on Bernabeu whistles

One of the key topics of Kylian Mbappe’s press conference, which took place before Arbeloa spoke to the press, was the whistles that his teammates were receiving. He criticised the fans for singling out specific players, but Arbeloa was unwilling to question the Bernabeu’s opinion on players.

“I see you’re very worried about the whistles. I know what the Bernabeu crowd is like. I’ve told the players. If anyone’s fair, it’s the Bernabeu crowd. They want to see the style of play they like; we’re working on it. We know they’ll be on our side. The fans want to see their team. We’re focused and really looking forward to playing tomorrow. We’re convinced of it.”

‘Vinicius wants the support of the Bernabeu’ – Arbeloa

The player most accutely targeted by the fans has been Vinicius Junior, who has been whistled during his last three appearances at home. Mbappe noted that a ‘happy Vinicius is a different’ player, and Arbeloa noted that he needed the fans behind him to play his best.

“Vini, what he wants, and what I hope and wish for, is the support of the Bernabeu for all his players, and above all, for Vinicius. He’s been writing his story for many years. He’s given us two magical Champions League titles. And he needs the Bernabeu to bring out his best. He has a huge heart and is very emotional. His football reflects that. As a coach, I would love to see the Bernabeu behind Vinicius and all the players.”

Los Blancos face AS Monaco at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST, in their penultimate game of the league phase of the Champions League. Real Madrid currently sit 7th, but are only in the top eight on goal difference.