Analysis: Can Vinicius Junior turn things around at Real Madrid?

Two years ago, Vinicius Junior was at the top of the world. He had established himself as one of, if not the best, player in European football, racking up 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances across the 2023/24 season and spearheading Real Madrid to the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League titles. It seemed natural, then, that the Brazilian forward would be rewarded with the 2024 Ballon d’Or award; instead, Manchester City’s Rodri pulled off a shock upset and claimed the trophy.

Whilst Rodri hasn’t quite been the same ever since, falling prey to a series of injuries, Vinicius hasn’t recovered either. The trauma of losing out on the award, combined with having to cede the spotlight to incoming striker Kylian Mbappe, has forced him to take a backseat. He’s no longer the protagonist – whereas Mbappe was taking Spanish football by storm in 2025, Vinicius racked up just 22 goals and 19 assists in 58 appearances across the 2024/25 season. It wasn’t long before pundits like Martin Tyler were starting to question what happened to him.

It’s been even worse this season, with Vinicius compiling just six goals and eight assists in 27 appearances. In fact, Vinicius’ most memorable moment of the campaign wasn’t a goal or an unbelievable individual play; instead, it was him petulantly trudging off the pitch during Real Madrid’s win against Barcelona earlier in the season. And whilst Vinicius would later apologise for his antics, he did not include manager Xabi Alonso in his apology.

“Vinicius has a lot to learn,” stated ex-Brazil international Carlos Alberto Pintinho in an exclusive Football España interview. “There was a time when I did give my opinion on it, and I was very critical of him, which created a huge problem. I think he should focus on playing football and give up the little things that are useless. Back then, I was criticised for my opinion, but now, people tell me, ‘You were right.’ He’s a good footballer, and he’s got to stop the nonsense and just play good football each match, he can’t keep doing the little things that are worthless, that don’t reward you. I know my comments reached him, when I was interviewed by Cadena SER, I know he listened to my comments of ‘Stick to playing football and stop that nonsense.’ I think he’s improved a bit, but he still has a lot to improve. I have nothing against Vinicius; he has his way of being, but he does things that one shouldn’t.”

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for Vinicius’ concerning run of form is his contract situation. The Brazilian is pushing for a salary that is tantamount to Mbappe’s wage, and it’s evident that Real Madrid are not willing to give him that kind of money. With a contract until 2027, he realizes that his time at Real may very well be running out. But if Vinicius can’t turn it around, he might not just be calling it quits for his Real Madrid adventure – but his entire journey in Europe’s top five leagues.

Against Barcelona on Sunday in the Supercopa de Espana Final, Vinicius finally delivered a performance that reminded people of why he was in the Ballon d’Or conversation in the first place. Receiving the ball on the halfway line, Vinicius squared up against Jules Kounde and blitzed past the French fullback, before allowing Kounde and Pedri to make up the space and double-mark him. Showing no signs of mercy, he then nutmegged Kounde, opened up the shooting angle, and then finessed the ball into the right corner.

With Mbappe unavailable, Vinicius stepped up and delivered a sensational performance, racking up 5 shots (4 on target), completing 4/8 dribbles, won 5/10 ground duels, and became Real Madrid’s joint-all-time leading goal contributor in finals: in contrast to Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have registered 16 goals and assists in 29 and 18 finals respectively, Vinicius needed just 15 matches to score 16 on the season.

Vinicius may not be as clinical as Mbappe, but it’s evident that he is still a superstar (at least when he wants to be). He’s on another level to the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Arda Guler, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz – he’s a player who can take the game by the scruff of its neck and assert himself against the world’s biggest teams. The question for Real Madrid is trifold: can Vinicius’ 10/10 performances outnumber his 5/10 performances? Can Vinicius knock off his melodramatic antics and find some workplace chemistry? And can Real Madrid and Vinícius find a salary agreement that works for everyone?

If the answer is no, then Vinicius may very well find himself playing in Saudi Arabia again next season – only this time, for an entire season.