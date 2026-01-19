Real Sociedad have made a strong start to life under new manager Pellegrini Matarazzo, and that continued with victory over Barcelona on Sunday. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Goncalo Guedes ensured a big three points for the Basque side, who continue to make their way up the La Liga standings.

As per Marca, head coach Matarazzo gave his assessment of the match at Anoeta. He was delighted with the performance, although he recognised that his side rode their luck on numerous occasions.

“We were focused for 90 minutes and the behaviour was fantastic. We have had moments in the game when we have to defend, it is necessary to be able to win the game. Sometimes we created danger and sometimes we had to suffer. Today we were lucky, although having a great goalkeeper is not luck, but the other day we didn’t have it against Osasuna, we were also effective today and the other day we weren’t.”

Alex Remiro was voted as MVP of the match, which was no surprise given his heroics in the La Real goal. Matarazzo spoke glowingly on the Spain goalkeeper.

“I see how Remiro trains every day. He’s a great goalkeeper, I knew he could give today’s performance, I’m very happy with him. I think we were able to beat Atletico in my first game. I’m very happy with the results and with the faith and heart of this team.”

Matarazzo: I don’t want to comment on the referee

Matarazzo was also asked to speak on referee Jesus Gil Manzano, who angered opposite number Hansi Flick with some of his calls in Donostia-San Sebastian.

“To be honest, I don’t want to comment on the referee. I haven’t seen up close what happened, so sometimes you don’t know if the offside was or not, the leg was high or not, I haven’t seen the actions well enough to make a valid judgment.”