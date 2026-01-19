Vinicius Junior’s future as a Real Madrid player continues to look more and more uncertain as the days go on. For now, there is no sign that a contract renewal will be agreed, and with the 25-year-old’s current deal due to expire in less than 18 months’ time, that is a big problem.

Until now, Vinicius and Real Madrid are far apart in regards to contract terms, which is why the matter is ongoing. Furthermore, the recent developments surrounding supporters protests against the Brazil international are believed to be taking him further away from the Bernabeu, which is not good news for Los Blancos.

Senior officials continue to make it clear that their aim is for a new contract to be agreed with Vinicius, as per Diario AS. The change of management, with Xabi Alonso out and Alvaro Arbeloa in, has made no difference to how Real Madrid view their prized winger, but they have made it clear that the ball is in his court.

Vinicius decision may not come until after World Cup

It must be remembered that the World Cup returns this summer, with the tournament being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Vinicius will be one of the leaders of the Brazil national team, and he will want to be fully focused on ensuring that the Seleção can become world champions for the sixth time. In this regard, there is every chance that contract talks are delayed until his involvement is over, which would not be ideal for Real Madrid, in that he would be into the final 12 months of his current deal at that time.

It remains to be seen what decision is made by Vinicius. He remains committed to Real Madrid for the time being, but that does not necessarily mean that he will pen a new contract over the coming months.