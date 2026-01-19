Real Madrid missed out on the Spanish Supercup last weekend, and seven days on, another of their players has also fallen short on the international stage. Brahim Diaz has been with Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in recent weeks, and on Sunday, the tournament came to an end with the final at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.

Brahim has had a fantastic tournament, with five goals seeing him pick up the golden boot award. However, his failure to get number six proved very costly in the end, as Morocco lost 1-0 extra time to Senegal.

And it was he that had the big chance to seal glory for Morocco. Deep into stoppage time at the end of normal time, the tournament hosts were awarded a controversial penalty when Brahim himself was adjudged to have been fouled inside the area. It was delayed due to Senegal players walking off the pitch in protest, but when the action resumed, he chipped a tame effort into the hands of Edouard Mendy.

With the Africa Cup of Nations on the line, and 114 minutes on the clock, Brahim Diaz attempts a Panenka penalty and it is saved 🤯 Incredible drama. You simply cannot beat football 🍿pic.twitter.com/m8gd1DZqS1 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 18, 2026

Villarreal midfielder scores winning goal in AFCON final

While it was devastation for Brahim, who is expected to pen a new contract with Real Madrid in the coming weeks, it was the opposite feeling for another La Liga star. Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye was the hero for Senegal, as his blockbuster strike in the fourth minute of extra time turned out to be the winning goal.

PAPE GUEYE SCORES A SCREAMER AND SENEGAL ARE AHEAD IN AN ABSOLUTELY UNHINGED AFCON FINAL 🇸🇳pic.twitter.com/okHeMQGreR — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 18, 2026

It was a special moment for Gueye, who has had a good tournament in his own right. He will forever be remembered as a hero of Senegalese football, and it is a feeling that he most certainly deserves.

Both Brahim and Gueye will now return to Real Madrid and Villarreal respectively, and they could each be involved in the upcoming Champions League matches in midweek.