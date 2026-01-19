Real Madrid Villarreal

WATCH: Real Madrid star left with egg on face after costly Panenka penalty miss in AFCON final

Image via UBC

Real Madrid missed out on the Spanish Supercup last weekend, and seven days on, another of their players has also fallen short on the international stage. Brahim Diaz has been with Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in recent weeks, and on Sunday, the tournament came to an end with the final at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.

Brahim has had a fantastic tournament, with five goals seeing him pick up the golden boot award. However, his failure to get number six proved very costly in the end, as Morocco lost 1-0 extra time to Senegal.

And it was he that had the big chance to seal glory for Morocco. Deep into stoppage time at the end of normal time, the tournament hosts were awarded a controversial penalty when Brahim himself was adjudged to have been fouled inside the area. It was delayed due to Senegal players walking off the pitch in protest, but when the action resumed, he chipped a tame effort into the hands of Edouard Mendy.

Villarreal midfielder scores winning goal in AFCON final

While it was devastation for Brahim, who is expected to pen a new contract with Real Madrid in the coming weeks, it was the opposite feeling for another La Liga star. Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye was the hero for Senegal, as his blockbuster strike in the fourth minute of extra time turned out to be the winning goal.

It was a special moment for Gueye, who has had a good tournament in his own right. He will forever be remembered as a hero of Senegalese football, and it is a feeling that he most certainly deserves.

Both Brahim and Gueye will now return to Real Madrid and Villarreal respectively, and they could each be involved in the upcoming Champions League matches in midweek.

Posted by

Tags Africa Cup of Nations Brahim Diaz Morocco Real Madrid Senegal

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Brahim tried to shoot like Mbappe. The fact is he is not even close to Mbappe Penalty Kicks. I know it is 20/20 hindsight but best player who should have taken the shot was Hakimi. Why in the world you give someone who rarely takes Penalty kick with the game on the line baffles the shit out of me. Brahim should forget about the cup and come back to Spain and start practicing with RM with big games ahead. There is now good chance for RM to win La Liga but they must use their speed upfront to destroy opponents.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News