Real Madrid coaches keen to sign Portuguese midfielder in January

If there is one position that has caused more consternation at Real Madrid over the last two years, it is central midfield. After Toni Kroos decided to retire in 2024, and the club decided to move on from Luka Modric, the only player that arrived in the middle of the pitch was Arda Guler. Yet the jury is very much out on whether they need a player to link the team from deeper in the pitch.

The stance from the club has been that Real Madrid have plenty of quality already, with Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni all competing for spots, in addition to Guler. Xabi Alonso was reportedly keen on bringing in another profile of player, but it did not come to pass, and Alvaro Arbeloa told the media that he had a fantastic squad at his disposal, when asked what he thought about it.

Real Madrid coaching staff keen on Ruben Neves signing

Arbeloa has maintained just one of the eight staff that Alonso had at his disposal, and has brought in five new faces to the coaching staff. Cadena SER that the coaches at Real Madrid believe that signing Ruben Neves, be it now or in the summer, would be a smart addition to their midfield, and would add something in January. Neves, for his part is open to a departure, and has made it clear via his agents that he would be delighted to move to the Bernabeu this winter.

Florentino Perez hasn’t altered stance

After a chaotic couple of weeks, President Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid board have not altered their stance on the matter though. Neves is out of contract in June, and there is no certainty that he will be able to provide immediate performance. It is a fear they hold for all winter additions, and as such, they are not in favour of any additions in the January window.

Neves is likely to have options over the next six months. The 28-year-old has a renewal offer on the table to stay at Al-Hilal, but both Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have been credited with interest too.