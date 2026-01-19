Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has criticised the club’s fans after their angry reaction during their home win against Levante on Saturday. Los Blancos ran out 2-0 winers at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the headlines centred around loud whistles for several players and President Florentino Perez.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with AS Monaco in the Champions League, Mbappe told the media that if the fans were to whistle the players, then they must whistle them all. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde, those implied to have not seen eye to eye with previous manager Xabi Alonso.

“The whistling… I think I understand it. I get it. Before I was a footballer, I was a young man, and when I wasn’t happy, I’d talk badly about the players, and if I was at the stadium, I’d whistle. I understand it because we’re not doing things right.”

“What I didn’t like was that if they’re going to whistle, it should be the whole squad. You shouldn’t single out one player. We’re doing poorly as a team, and we have the character to change this on the pitch. I don’t see the Real Madrid fans as being against us. They’re angry, and I’m sure they’ll come back to support us.”

Real Madrid fan reaction for Vinicius

In particular, Vinicius has been targeted by the Bernabeu, with the last three home games seeing the Brazilian whistled.

“Of course, it’s not Vini’s fault. It’s the fault of the entire squad. That’s all I have to say to the fans. Let them boo the whole team. We have to accept it, it’s our job. We know that. But we can’t single out a few and say it’s their fault. It’s everyone’s fault. At Real Madrid, there are moments like this, and we have to change that.”

“I’m not Vini (laughs). If you want, I’ll find him (laughs). I don’t have to give advice. I’m nobody to give advice. My only responsibility is to take care of him, to protect him… When he’s happy, it’s different.”

Vinicius’ reaction to Bernabeu whistles

In the tunnel, Vinicius was seen looking emotional due to the whistles from the crowd. Some reports have even claimed the Brazilian could change his mind on whether he signs a new contract at the club if the fans continue to target him.

“Vini, like you, like her, like everyone. He’s a human being. He’s a fantastic player. He’s an incredible guy, I’m lucky to know him and I’m very fond of him. We have to protect him better. So he’s not alone against everyone. He’s not alone at Real Madrid. We’re all with him. If he’s at his best, he’s one of the best in the world.”

Bellingham reaction to fan whistles

Another of the main targets for the first time was Bellingham, who until recent months has been the darling of the Santiago Bernabeu.

“No one doubts Bellingham’s quality. He has so much potential. When he’s fit, he’s one of the best in the world. It’s tough, for everyone. We can accept that the fans aren’t happy. But they should boo everyone, it’s not about Jude’s fault or one player in particular. It’s our job to change the situation. We won in the league and now we have to keep going in the Champions League. If the fans see that we’re putting in the effort, that we’re playing well, they’ll be back with us.”

Los Blancos are currently in 7th spot in the Champions League table, with two games to go, but are only in the top eight on goal difference. On the other hand, Real Madrid are just three points away from 2nd-place Bayern Munich.