Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to confirm Barcelona exit this week

The next few days are sure to be busy for Barcelona, both on the pitch and in the offices of the club’s directors. A trip to Prague is on the agenda for the first team as they prepare for their latest Champions League clash, but there is a chance that not everyone will be going.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is in Barcelona’s Champions League squad for this season, but he has yet to make an appearance in the competition. And the likelihood is that he will not play before leaving the club, which is now set to happen sooner rather than later.

Ter Stegen is poised to join Girona on loan for the remainder of the season, as he seeks regular minutes ahead of this summer’s World Cup in North America. According to Sport, the Montilivi club have plans to finalise the arrival of the 33-year-old goalkeeper before the end of the week.

Ter Stegen has expressed his openness to the move, and although a full agreement has not yet been reached, it is believed that an understanding already exists between all parties. The plan is for him to be signed in the lead-up to next Monday’s La Liga clash against Getafe, which he would have every chance to be a starter for.

Ter Stegen would be one of at least exits this week

As well as Ter Stegen, it is expected that Dro Fernandez’s move to Paris Saint-Germain will also be finalised this week. The 18-year-old shocked Barcelona by handing in a transfer request, and he has already finalised terms with the reigning European champions, with whom he will sign a contract until 2030.

It remains to be seen whether the departures of Ter Stegen and Dro give Barcelona the leeway needed to make another signing. Joao Cancelo has already arrived, but there is scope for at least one more player to be added to Hansi Flick’s squad for the second half of the season.