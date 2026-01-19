Manchester United meet with agents of Barcelona midfielder

Marc Casado of FC Barcelona looks on during the Joan Gamper Trophy, football match played between FC Barcelona and Como 1907 at Johan Cruyff Stadium on August 10, 2025 in Sant Joan Despi, Spain. AFP7 10/08/2025 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has been linked with an exit from the club on various occasions, but it seems he is increasingly open to the idea of leaving the club. Several top sides have taken an interest in the 22-year-old.

The former Barca Atletic captain enjoyed a breakout season last year, even making it into the Spain squad off the back of impressive performances against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Since the return to fitness of Frenkie de Jong in early 2025 though, he has fallen out of favour for Hansi Flick. So far this season he has played 871 minutes in 19 games.

📸 The official team photo of the 2025/26 season, without Dro Fernández. [@FCBarcelona] pic.twitter.com/uCMbogtb6E — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 19, 2026

Manchester United meet with Marc Casado agents

Earlier this season, Casado decided to sign up to Jorge Mendes’ empire, changing agents, perhaps a sign that he is considering his future. According to Indykaila, Manchester United have met with Casado’s agents. MD say that Flick has been in talks with Casado, expressing his confidence in him, and in theory, the La Masia product was keen to finish the season with Barcelona.

Manchester United officials met Marc Casadó's representatives. #mufc — indykaila News (@indykaila) January 19, 2026

However he has only started one of Barcelona’s five games after the winter break, and United and Wolves have both been in touch with Mendes.

🚨🇰🇷 Atlético Madrid will try to sign Kang-in Lee as long as there's still a chance, both in January and June. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @marca] pic.twitter.com/XDptvm7Ugm — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 19, 2026

Atletico Madrid an alternative

A priori, Casado is also more keen to move abroad rather than remain in La Liga. Yet Atletico Madrid are one of the sides showing interest in him, and he is thought to be coming round to the idea of a switch to the Metropolitano. Los Colchoneros are also looking at Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos, and Wolves’ Joao Gomes. After four exits, Diego Simeone has highlighted the need for further additions in the January transfer market, and the exit of Conor Gallagher means the midfield spot is a priority for them.