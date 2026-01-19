MD20 of the 2024-25 La Liga has seen plenty of action spread across nine matches, with Elche-Sevilla to come on Monday.

Girona storm RCDE Stadium to continue fine form

Espanyol 0-2 Girona

Girona continued their upturn in form with a very impressive victory over Catalan rivals Espanyol on Friday. Vladyslav Vanat made the difference, with two penalties in the 45th and 90th minutes to seal a third win in a row for Michel Sanchez’s side, who are up to 10th. As for Los Pericos, they remain in 5th.

VAR controversy amid five-goal thriller at San Moix

Mallorca 3-2 Athletic Club

Vedat Muriqi was the star of the show as Mallorca sealed an entertaining victory over a furious Athletic Club. The Kosovan striker opened the scoring on five minutes, before Unai Gomez notched an immediate equaliser for the away side. Just before half time, the hosts went back in front from the penalty after a controversial penalty was awarded against Dani Vivian, but again, Los Leones equalised soon after as Nico Williams curled home an excellent strike.

Another controversial penalty was awarded in Mallorca’s favour, which allowed Muriqi to complete his hat-trick. Athletic had three players sent off in the aftermath of this moment, those being Gorka Guruzeta, Inigo Lekue and Gomez.

Osasuna come from behind twice to see off Real Oviedo

Osasuna 3-2 Real Oviedo

Osasuna are up to 12th after a last-gap win over relegation-threatened Real Oviedo at El Sadar. Federico Vinas gave the visitors the lead on 40 minutes, before Ante Budmir equalised before half time – and he would score again on 75 minutes to equalise for a second half after Alberto Reina had made it 2-1 to the away side.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Victor Munoz gave Osasuna the lead, and despite Alejandro Catena being sent off soon after, Los Rojillos held on for an important three points.

Real Betis keep alive Champions League hopes at La Cartuja

Real Betis 2-0 Villarreal

Real Betis are still in the hunt for a top 4 place, having seen off fellow challengers Villarreal. Aitor Ruibal struck before the hour mark to make it 1-0, and after Santi Comesana was sent off for a strong challenge on Giovani Lo Celso, Pablo Fornals doubled Los Verdiblancos’ advantage.

Betis are now nine points behind the Champions League places, while Villarreal – whose midfielder Pape Gueye helped Senegal win AFCON on Sunday – are in 3rd, still having played a game less than those around them.

Valencia strike late to secure priceless victory over Getafe

Getafe 0-1 Valencia

A match devoid of quality was decided late on at the Coliseum, where Valencia picked up a crucial victory. Filip Ugrinic played through Los Che captain Jose Gaya to chip home the one and only goal of the match, which ensures that Carlos Corberan’s side are no longer in the La Liga relegation zone.

Celta Vigo seal impressive victory at Balaidos

Celta Vigo 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Celta Vigo made it three wins in a row after seeing off Rayo Vallecano at Balaidos. Sergio Carreira opened the scoring before half time, with Bryan Zaragoza notching a second from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second period. Nobel Mendy was shown a straight red card soon after, with Javi Rueda sealing the win late on.