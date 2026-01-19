Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to links to Real Madrid for a second week running, after Xabi Alonso’s dismissal. He is one of the few managers that Los Blancos are thought to be keen on in the summer, if they decide to move on from Alvaro Arbeloa in the summer.

Last week Klopp played down links to Los Blancos, but the Bernabeu is supposedly one of two jobs that Klopp would open the door for. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are ‘definitely’ interested in Klopp as an option for the summer, and could try to persuade him to come out of retirement. Klopp was one of the names mentioned as an alternative before Alonso was appointed.

Klopp: ‘I’m completely satisfied with my situation’

Klopp, who is currently the Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull, explained how he reacted to the news of Alonso’s exit.

“When I heard about Xabi Alonso, I was somewhat conflicted. Yes, I was surprised, and no, I wasn’t. I thought, ‘What?’ And then I said, ‘Of course,’ That’s always how it is in Madrid when they’re not at the top of the table,” he told AFP, as quoted by Diario AS.

In terms of that position, Klopp said he was entirely satisfied with it.

“I’m at a point in my life where I’m completely satisfied with my situation. I don’t want to be anywhere else. I don’t get nervous when I hear that Real Madrid is supposedly interested, if that’s even the case; it’s just media speculation.”

‘I can’t say never’ – Klopp on coming out of retirement

In spite of very much distancing himself from the idea of taking over as manager of Real Madrid, Klopp refused to rule out a return to coaching.

“Right now I’d say no, but I can’t say never, never, never. I don’t think I’m going to change my mind, but I don’t know.”

Advice for Real Madrid

Perhaps in an allusion to Los Blancos inteest in him, Klopp noted that Real Madrid should set their sights on a ‘realistic’ option.

“I would recommend that when you sack a manager, you have an idea of ​​who his successor will be. And that it be realistic. If you think you can sign Pep, I would say the chances aren’t particularly great.”

One of the more interesting aspects of Alonso’s dismissal is the seeming lack of clear alternatives. Alonso was tipped unanimously to be the next great manager in Europe, and seemed a clear choice. Arbeloa’s appointment was a response to a lack of options on the market currently, but it is not certain who Real Madrid would consider to replace him in the summer, beyond Klopp.