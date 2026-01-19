Girona finalise long-awaited signing of Manchester City forward

Girona have once again reaped the rewards of their partnership with Manchester City, with their latest signing coming from the English club.

Last month, it was revealed that Claudio Echeverri had set his sights on a loan to Girona. The 20-year-old attacker had a difficult first half of the season out on loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, where he managed only 11 appearances across all competitions – only three of those came from the start.

Man City had high hopes for Echeverri’s move to Germany, but it did not work out. As a result, he was recalled at the start of January, and a new loan was subsequently agreed with Girona. However, he has been kept waiting to seal the move due to the Catalans trying to free up a non-EU spot to register him, but they have now done so.

Jhon Solis’ loan move to Birmingham City, which was confirmed on Saturday, opened the door for Echeverri’s signing to be finalised, which it now has. Girona confirmed the arrival of the Argentine talent on Sunday, as per an official statement.

“Girona FC have reached an agreement for the incorporation of Claudio Echeverri. The Argentine footballer arrives at the team in this winter transfer window as a player on loan until the end of this season. The attacking midfielder is owned by Manchester City and this first part of the season he has played on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.”

Echeverri could make debut with Girona next Monday when Getafe head to Montilivi. He may not be the only player to make his first appearance for Michel Sanchez’s side in that match, as it is hoped that Barcelona captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will arrive on loan in the coming days, with an agreement almost done between all parties.