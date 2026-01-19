Barcelona fell to a frustrating defeat against Real Sociedad on Sunday, which ended a run of 11 straight victories across all competitions. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Goncalo Guedes consigned the defeats to this fate, which also means their lead in the La Liga title race is down to one point.

As per Marca, stand-in captain Frenkie de Jong spoke to the media in the aftermath of the match at Anoeta. He expressed his disappointment at the result, and also the decision of referee Jesus Gil Manzano not to add on extra time at the end of proceedings.

“I think we deserved to win today. We had many chances but we have to score them. We played well, the only thing is that we didn’t win. We lacked the chances. Their goalkeeper played a very good game.

“We missed many chances. It’s the most disappointing thing. At the end of the game, in added time, I tell him to watch the time. It takes a minute to take the goal kick… it is normal for them to add on time. And he didn’t give ten more seconds. I think it’s crazy. I told him that and he gives me a card.”

De Jong on Gil Manzano: “You can’t behave like that”

The Dutch midfielder commented further on referee Gil Manzano, whose conduct he was particularly unhappy with.

“In the end, if it’s offside, it’s offside. There is no other. I haven’t seen it. We have been told that it was not. Then I told the fourth official. Last year something exactly the same happened here. What I do want to say is that you can’t even talk to the referee. I’m the captain and I don’t understand it. He looks at me with a face like ‘I’m more than you’. It’s frustrating. You can’t behave like that.”