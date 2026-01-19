Diego Simeone urges Atletico Madrid to bring in new signings

Atletico Madrid have been active in the transfer market over the last three weeks, and there will be more to come before the winter window closes. The sales of Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori to Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta respectively have left gaping holes in Diego Simeone’s squad, and these will need to be filled.

The man in charge of doing this is director of football Mateu Alemany, who spoke on the planned transfer business ahead of Atleti’s 1-0 victory over Alaves on Sunday, as per Diario AS.

“Beyond the number of departures, it is to replace the contribution of the players who have left. Except for Conor, who did have an important participation from the bench, the rest, with nuances, played very little. Raspadori a little more, Javi (Galan) and Carlos (Martin) hardly anything. We have to focus on the minutes and from there assess what we can bring as long as the contribution that these players had improves.”

Simeone responds on Alemany remarks

After the match, Simeone was asked to respond to Alemany’s claims that Gallagher is the only player that must be replaced. As expected, he made it clear that he wants more than one new signing.

“It’s true that Galan and Carlos Martín had played little, but in case of any need, we could count on them. Today they are not there and there are none yet. We are waiting for this to progress according to the needs we have been talking about. Conor has participated in many games coming on, today he would have come in, because we needed a midfielder with those characteristics. That’s why we moved Llorente. One day Llorente is going to tell me what else you want me to play for, but we are accommodating everything.”

It remains to be seen what business Atleti get done. At the moment, they are moving for Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in to replace Raspadori, while Gallagher’s successor could be Weston McKennie.