The Copa del Rey quarter-final draw took place on Monday afternoon at Las Rozas, with all eyes on Albacete, the last remaining Segunda side in the competition. Having already put out Real Madrid in the last round, they have been given the chance to complete a historic double at the Carlos Belmonte.

As the lowest-ranked side left, Albacete were guaranteed a home draw. The Belmonte has already seen a win on penalties against Celta Vigo, and last week, the club secured their first ever win over Real Madrid. A dramatic last-minute winner from Jefte Betancor gave Albacete a cinematic victory, and now they will have the chance to do a historic double over Spain’s Clasico duo, with Barcelona arriving in the quarter-finals.

The Blaugrana have thus far put out Guadalajara and Racing Santander, but needed a magnificent save from Joan Garcia in stoppage time to get past the Segunda leaders.

Atletico Madrid handed tough away tie

Knowing that Barcelona were out of the question, Atletico Madrid may well have looked at an away draw with Real Betis as the toughest one left, but that is exactly what they have been handed. The 2022 winners will host Los Colchoneros at La Cartuja, with the Copa del Rey looking like Los Rojiblancos’ best chance of a trophy this season.

A Basque derby and a clash of giants

The two remaining ties see Real Sociedad travel to Alaves to face Alaves at Mendizorrotza, in a Basque derby. The home side saw off Rayo Vallecano in the Round of 16, and La Real beat Osasuna in another regional derby clash in extra time. Meanwhile a struggling Athletic Club travel to Mestalla in a tale of two ailing giants, with Valencia their hosts. Los Che saw off Burgos in the previous round (2-0), while Athletic Club needed extra time to beat Cultural Leonesa.

The ties will take place on the third, fourth and fifth of February, during midweek. The first leg of the semi-finals is scheduled for the following week, and the return leg in the first week of March.