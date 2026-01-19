It has been exactly one week since Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso announced that they had agreed a mutual contract termination, which ended the latter’s spell in charge after seven months.

Despite a difficult time of things at the Bernabeu, the former Bayer Leverkusen head coach has not seen his stock fall, with clubs already considering him as their next manager. Barcelona’s Hansi Flick has tipped him for a swift return to the dugout, and as it turns out, it could happen sooner rather than later.

According to reports from Germany (via ED), Alonso could be set for a return to the Bundesliga, where he was so successful with Leverkusen. Eintracht Frankfurt have parted ways with head coach Dino Toppmoller in the last 24 hours, and one of the candidates to replace him is the ex-Real Madrid man.

Alonso is well-liked by Frankfurt sporting director

As per the report, Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösch considers Alonso to be the ideal candidate to come in, which is why he wants to hold talks with the 44-year-old to understand whether he would be willing to take over as manager with immediate effect.

It must be said that Alonso may feel that he has no more to achieve in Germany, at least for the time being. He took a struggling Leverkusen side from near the bottom of the table to champions in 18 months, so it would be no surprise to see him pass up the chance to take over at Frankfurt.

As for the rest of Europe, there could be opportunities for Alonso in the coming months. Former club Liverpool could make their manager’s job available in the event that Arne Slot fails to turn things around at Anfield, while he could be a contender to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City when he decides to walk away.