Brahim Diaz puts out statement on Morocco penalty miss after criticism from Walid Regragui

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz has taken to social media to apologise to Morocco fans after his dramatic penalty miss on Sunday night in the final of the African Cup of Nations against Senegal. With seconds remaining, Brahim stepped up to score what would have been the winner from the spot, but Edouard Mendy read his Panenka attempt, and collected the ball with ease.

Shortly after, Brahim was withdrawn from the action in the first half of extra time by manager Walid Regragui. The 26-year-old has been the subject of a barrage of criticism, not for missing the penalty, but for trying to outfox Mendy with a Panenka. Mendy has denied that he had agreed to do so with Brahim amid the controversy of the decision.

The result shocked the world – including Real Madrid teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold. He was live streaming with his brother Marcel while watching the final, and after Brahim missed, Alexander-Arnold left the shot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacting to Brahim Diaz’s penalty live on stream with his brother. He couldn’t believe it. His brother said it’s“lowkey black m?gic” that made him lose the penalty. 😂

Brahim Diaz puts out heartbroken statement on social media

Less than 24 hours later, after leaving the pitch in tears, Brahim put out a statement on his Instagram account apologising for the miss.

My heart aches. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you’ve given me, every message, every show of support that made me feel I wasn’t alone. I fought with everything I had, with my heart above all else. Yesterday I failed, and I take full responsibility and apologize from the bottom of my heart.

It will be hard to recover, because this wound doesn’t heal easily, but I will try. Not for myself, but for everyone who believed in me and for everyone who suffered with me. I will keep going until one day I can repay all this love and be a source of pride for my Moroccan people.

‘Stoppages don’t excuse it’ – Morocco manager Walid Regragui

Following the match, Morocco manager Walid Regragui was asked about Brahim’s penalty. Senegal’s players had left the pitch in protest at the decision to award the penalty, only returning 10 minutes later. Regragui told Sport that it did not justify his decision to take the spot-kick in that manner.

“He’s the group’s first-choice penalty taker; the long break destabilised him. That doesn’t excuse the way he took the penalty. But we’re not going to back down. We’re going to take responsibility. It’s very tough. We were just a minute away from being African champions. Football is cruel sometimes.”

Brahim apologised to Morocco players

According to Indykaila, Brahim has also apologised to the Morocco squad. In the dressing afterwards, he did so, before breaking down in tears again, and seemingly fears the reaction from the Moroccan public.

Brahim had become a beloved player for the Atlas Lions, and finished the tournament with five goals, making him top scorer. Switching nationality in 2024, Brahim has 13 goals in 22 appearances for Morocco, who have filed complaints to CAF and FIFA over Senegal’s behaviour.