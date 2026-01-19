Barcelona were thwarted by the woodwork and an inspired Alex Remiro in the Real Sociedad goal on Sunday night, as they fell to their first defeat since November at Anoeta. The Catalan giants are more than familiar with his talents.

Last summer it was reported that Director of Football Deco was interested in Remiro as a potential option for Barcelona, and saw him as one of the best choices on the market. Aston Villa and Newcastle United, who were both linked to current number one Joan Garcia, were also interested in Remiro, who has a €70m release clause. Remiro himself confirmed the interest during an interview, but was keen to stay at Real Sociedad.

Remiro has accessible release clause this summer

Remiro has just 18 months left on his deal at Real Sociedad, and MD explain that he could be bargain deal this summer. His release clause drops to just €10m if he does not pen a new deal, a fee which is very much affordable.

Remiro open to compete with Joan Garcia

Having spent €25m on Joan Garcia in the summer, he has established himself as the number one at Camp Nou ahead of Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen this season. Hansi Flick has spoken often of just how good he believes Garcia is, and the former Espanyol man has been a standout for Barcelona thus far.

Despite this, Remiro’s camp have communicated to Barcelona that this would not be an obstacle for a move. He is open to the move in spite of that, knowing that most top teams require two top-level goalkeepers, and feels he could help improve Garcia.

Barcelona must arrange exits before Remiro deal becomes possible

Before any deal can be done, Barcelona have a number of issues to resolve first. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Wojciech Szczesny and Inaki Pena are all contract to the club for next season, and all three would have to bid farewell to make the deal viable both financially and in terms of squad building.

For Remiro and his camp, a move to Barcelona may well be something they desire. On top of that, if Remiro is looking at his options for the future, links to Barcelona will certainly get his name on the market for other clubs looking for a shot-stopper.