Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa distances himself from supposed Xabi Alonso request

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has said his side are already on the right track to turning the Bernabeu’s whistles into cheers. The headline from their win over Levante on Saturday was the reaction of the fans to the players, team and president, with all three being whistled.

There was some light applause for periods of the second half though, as Los Blancos ran out 2-0 winners. Arbeloa maintained his side were doing things well, but also that the support of the fans would be crucial to getting the best out of their stars.

“Just like the other day. They ran, they worked hard, they were a game-changer. A very good second half, and that’s the Vini and Jude we want to see. They’re two of the best in the world. And they also need the fans to bring out their best.”

“This badge demands effort. I’ve seen lads with exceptional attitudes. I’ve seen players press, move together, and fight tooth and nail. I have no doubt that effort is paramount for this badge. We’re going to try to be a team that gives its all, knowing the characteristics and roles of each player.”

Do Real Madrid need a midfielder?

One of the major debates that has surrounded Los Blancos in recent weeks has been potential holes in their squad, with many feeling they need another midfielder to come in. It was one of Xabi Alonso’s requests, but Arbeloa was careful not to make any demands from his bosses.

“I’ve said from day one that I have an extraordinary squad. Being with them these past six days has made me realise they’re even better than I thought. And I came here to fight for every title: La Liga and the Champions League. We’ll do whatever it takes to fight for them. And I’d love for the fans to be with us. When Real Madrid has won titles, it’s because the Bernabeu has been on their side. If you ask any opponent, they all talk about the atmosphere at the Bernabeu. That’s what we want. And we know it’s our job.”

Dropping Vinicius to protect him

During Kylian Mbappe’s press conference, he declared that a happier Vinicius was a much better player, and having declared that the fans support makes a difference, Arbeloa was asked if he would consider benching Vinicius to take him out of the spotlight for a time.

“Take him off? I don’t know if that’s clear. He’ll be on the pitch as long as he’s available and performing at his current level. He’s a fantastic, exceptional footballer. As Real Madrid’s coach, if I want any chance of winning, I need him. I need Vinicius on the pitch.”

Arbeloa’s side face AS Monaco on Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu, as they seek to take a major step towards a top eight qualification for the knockout stages, and a bye into the Round of 16. In their final fixture, they travel to Lisbon to face Jose Mourinho’s Benfica.