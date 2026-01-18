Nowadays, institutional relations between Barcelona and Real Madrid have soured, and this has spilled down to their respective first team squads. In recent years, there had been a positive feeling between the two sets of players outside from El Clasico matches, but that may no longer be the case – and the big loser of this could be the Spanish national team.

After the first Clasico meeting of the season in October, Dani Carvajal exchanged strong words with Lamine Yamal on the Bernabeu pitch, which led to heated scenes between Real Madrid and Barcelona players. Since then, the situation has simmered, and according to Diario AS, the possible effect on La Roja has caused sleepless nights for the likes of head coach Luis de la Fuente.

La Roja’s exceptional form over the last three years has been built on a strong bond between the players, and at the heart of this has been Carvajal and Lamine Yamal. Any possible fracture could be a disaster, given that Spain are one of the favourites to win this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Spain want relations to return to normality

As well as Carvajal, Lamine Yamal also clashed with Spain teammate Dean Huijsen during last weekend’s Spanish Supercup final in Saudi Arabia. The pair shared a tense moment, and national team officials are aware that this could another issue for the coming months, when international football makes its return.

It is unclear whether talks will take place Spanish Football Federation officials, Lamine Yamal, Carvajal and Huijsen, but what is clear is that a resolution is needed. If La Roja are to make a concrete attempt to win their second World Cup, there needs to be perfect harmony in their squad – and right now, this is unlikely to properly exist.