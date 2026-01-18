Barcelona have lost for the first time since November, with Real Sociedad emerging as 2-1 winners at Anoeta on Sunday evening.

Joan Garcia – 6

He’s been in fantastic form in recent weeks, but it was an off-night for the goalkeeper. He was beaten at his near post for La Real’s opener, and was caught out of position for their second.

Jules Kounde – 5.5

Another disappointing defensive performance from Kounde, who should have stopped Mikel Oyarzabal from scoring the opening goal. In attack, he was quiet.

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

An important goal-saving clearance was the highlight of Cubarsi’s performance.

Eric Garcia – 6

He’s been excellent this season, but it was a difficult night for him in Donostia-San Sebastian.

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

Did relatively well, but he was sacrificed early in the second half to allow Joao Cancelo to make his second Barcelona debut.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

Controlled the midfield, but he was not able to contribute in attack.

Pedri – 7.5

He was not as effective as he’d have hoped to be, but it was another typical Pedri performance from the 22-year-old.

Lamine Yamal – 9

Everything Barcelona did came through their number 10. He was unlucky not to score in the first half after being ruled offside by centimetres, but he did assist the equaliser. 11 successful dribbles and seven chances created speaks for itself.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

He’s been a man in form in recent weeks, but he could not make any difference in this one. He did score early on, but it was ruled out by VAR.

Dani Olmo – 6

Very dangerous in attack, but his match was marked by three big chances missed. He should’ve had a hattrick, but in the end, he failed to score.

Ferran Torres – 5.5

Given the nod over Robert Lewandowski, but it was a quiet performance from Barcelona’s number 7.

Substitutes

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Almost scored soon after coming on, but for a world class save from Alex Remiro.

Marcus Rashford – 7

Got the goal to bring Barcelona level, which capped off an encouraging cameo from the Manchester United loanee.

Joao Cancelo – 6

His first appearance since re-signing earlier this month, but he struggled to get up to speed.

Roony Bardghji – 6

Had a chance to score late on.

Gerard Martin – 6

Came on late.