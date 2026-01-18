Barcelona are aiming to go four points in the La Liga title race, but they are on course to fall to defeat against Real Sociedad, who lead 2-1 at Anoeta.

Barcelona had the ball in the back of the net three times early on courtesy of Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Frenkie de Jong, but VAR checks confirmed that none of the goals would stand. That bitter feeling increased with La Real opening the scoring, which they did courtesy of Mikel Oyarzabal’s excellent back-post volley.

It has been a frustrating evening for Barcelona, who have regularly been denied by La Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro. However, they got their desired equaliser when Lamine Yamal’s cross was headed home by substitute Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford heads in for Barcelona 🔵🔴 A big impact off the bench for the man on loan from Manchester United 💥

La Real were not deterred by that goal, and mere seconds later, they have gone back in front. Joan Garcia made the initial save, but the ball was recycled, which allowed Goncalo Guedes to fire home.

Marcus Rashford equalizes for Barca and just one minute later Real Sociedad scores to restore their lead 😮

It is very poor from Barcelona to concede so soon after scoring, and it means they are minutes away from their first defeat since November.