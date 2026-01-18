Barcelona are aiming to go four points in the La Liga title race, but they have fallen behind to Real Sociedad in the first half at Anoeta.

Barcelona have had the ball in the back of the net three times early on courtesy of Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Frenkie de Jong, but VAR checks confirmed that none of the goals would stand. That bitter feeling has increased with La Real now opening the scoring, which they have done courtesy of Mikel Oyarzabal’s excellent back-post volley.

La Real had a goal of their own disallowed inside the opening 60 seconds when Carlos Soler was ruled offside, so they will feel that the opener was coming to them. They have not been at their best after that moment, but crucially, they are the team to have struck first.

Barcelona are without Raphinha for this one, which is a major blow. Hansi Flick will hope his side can get back into this one without the Brazilian winger.