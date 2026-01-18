Earlier this week, Real Madrid parted ways with Xabi Alonso, whose difficult seven-month spell at the Bernabeu came to a premature end. Alvaro Arbeloa has since been appointed as his replacement, although he is not seen as the permanent solution.

Arbeloa has been appointed until the end of the season, at which point there is a good chance that he steps aside. Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to succeed him, but also in the running could be a former Real Madrid favourite: Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was in charge at the Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, and although his side were not overly successful during this period, he is still very appreciated by those at the helm – this is especially the case for president Florentino Perez.

Despite this, Mourinho has made it abundantly clear that he does not see himself returning to Real Madrid for a second spell, as he told the media on Saturday (via Diario AS).

“Don’t count on me for soap operas. There are good soap operas, but they are very long. You miss a chapter or two and then you lose the thread. Don’t count on me, because I don’t watch soap operas.”

Alonso’s spell in charge has shown that the Real Madrid job is a very difficult one. Someone that can deal with big personalities will be a top priority for those seeing over the process, and Mourinho be a good fit in this regard. However, the likelihood is that his time to return has already passed.

Klopp would be an excellent appointment if he does decide to return to management, while other options could include current international head coaches Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann, who could leave England and Germany respectively after this summer’s World Cup.